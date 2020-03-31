Lockdown: Give Nigerians 1 Month Free Subscription – Keyamo Tells DSTV, Others

The minister off state for labour, Festus Keyamo has urged DSTV and others to give Nigerians at least one month of free subscriptions to ease their pains as they stay at home over coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via his official Twitter hanle, he further called on telecommunication companies in the country to do same by giving out free data’s and air time to their customers.

He wrote:

1. As one of the Ministers entrusted with the welfare of Nigerian workers, I politely urge @DStvNg & @StarTimes_Ng to extend all EXISTING subscriptions by at least one month, free-of-charge, as their own contribution to ease the pains of Nigerian workers at this time of lockdown

2. I would also urge @MTNNG @9mobileng @AirtelNigeria @GloWorld to consider giving Nigerians some token airtime & data to ease their pains & to ensure that communication with individuals & authorities is ensured in cases of emergencies, especially when toll-free numbers are busy

