Ronaldo Becomes Football’s First Billionaire

By Eyitemi Majeed

COVID-19: No Licence Has Been Issued For 5g In Nigeria – Presidency

Series of conspiracy theory has been making the rounds drawing the relationship between electromagnetic waves emitted from 5g networks...
COVID-19: What Chinese Doctors Are Coming To Do In Nigeria – FG

The federal government of Nigeria has come out to clarify that the 18-man Chinese medical team coming to Nigeria...
Neymar Donates $1M To Fight Coronavirus

According to reports, Brazilian winger, Neymar has donated $1 million to fight the impact of the new coronavirus in...
Governor Bello Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the immediate suspension of the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni...
Eyitemi Majeed

Five times Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo would become the first football billionaire by the end of 2019/2020 league season despite taking a massive 70 percent cut in wages as a result of novel coronavirus which forced league matches to end abruptly, Marca Sport reports.

He would the become the third sportsman in the world after golf star Tiger Woods and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr to amass the $1bn mark during active playing career.

Only Barcelona star Lionel Messi earned more than Ronaldo last season, but the fact that the 35-year-old has almost played 18 seasons of professional football helps him become the first-ever footballer to reach $1bn during his career.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Tips On How To Stay Safe

Business Insider also reports that Roger Federer will become the first billionaire in tennis this year.

