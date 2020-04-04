Ronaldo Becomes Football’s First Billionaire

Five times Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo would become the first football billionaire by the end of 2019/2020 league season despite taking a massive 70 percent cut in wages as a result of novel coronavirus which forced league matches to end abruptly, Marca Sport reports.

He would the become the third sportsman in the world after golf star Tiger Woods and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr to amass the $1bn mark during active playing career.

Only Barcelona star Lionel Messi earned more than Ronaldo last season, but the fact that the 35-year-old has almost played 18 seasons of professional football helps him become the first-ever footballer to reach $1bn during his career.

Business Insider also reports that Roger Federer will become the first billionaire in tennis this year.