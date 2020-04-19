Simi Finally Unveils Her Baby Bump In New Music Video

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has finally revealed she is expecting a baby with her husband, Adekunle Gold.

The singer dropped the video of her latest single titled “Duduke” on her birthday and it is also a love song dedicated to her unborn child.

The visuals to the song was shot by Adasa Cookley.

In the video, a heavily pregnant Simi could be seen at the beach, wrapping her arms around her baby bump while singing sweetly about her love for the little one and how she can’t wait to meet him/her.

Watch the video below: