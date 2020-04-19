Samklef Calls Out Simi, Yemi Alade, Says Little Fame Made Them Arrogant

Legendary Nigerian music producer, Samklef has taken to his official Twitter handle to launch a scathing attack at the duo of singer Yemi Alade and Simi while also patting Wizkid for his humility.
According to the singer, the duo of Simi and Yemi Alade became pompous after becoming famous.
He wrote:
2 female artist that fame enter dem head Simi x Yemi @alade I greet una. 😂
— PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) April 18, 2020
Simi wey I help support her from beginning..I come dey beg for Colab Anty no answer o. Make I dey open foul yansh 😂
— PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) April 18, 2020
Even WiZkid wey blow pass dem hundred times still dey chat with me once once. But this one common small knock out sound dem don arrive 😂
— PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) April 18, 2020