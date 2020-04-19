Burna Boy Stars With Artists In Lady Gaga’s Online World Music Concert

Nigerian singer Burna Boy was among A-lister musicians that participated in the World’s first virtual concert Saturday night to celebrate health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirus.

Burna Boy performed two songs during the show, televised live.

The concert had singers from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish.

Other A-listers like Beyonce, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and LL Cool J also joined in the Lady Gaga-curated online music concert.

See Performances Here:

Watch @burnaboy perform "African Giant" and "Hallelujah" for the "One World: Together At Home" concert. pic.twitter.com/wkicVvdQVB — AfroPopNews (@AfroPopNews) April 19, 2020

Lizzo sounds amazing covering Aretha Franklin’s "A Change Is Gonna Come.” #OneWorldTogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/iy042Q7JL1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 19, 2020

Beyoncé at One World – Together at home ❤️ #OneWorldTogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/DVylTuwzJh — sofia (@hiveisforyonce) April 19, 2020

https://twitter.com/MikeAdamOnAir/status/1251671134610866181?s=20

John Legend and Sam Smith doing a "Stand By Me" duet is perfection. #OneWorldTogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/OnVetPyu4Q — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 19, 2020

Watch The One World Together At Home Concert Here: