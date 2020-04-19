Burna Boy Stars With Artists In Lady Gaga’s Online World Music Concert

Burna Boy
Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Burna Boy was among A-lister musicians that participated in the World’s first virtual concert Saturday night to celebrate health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirus.

Burna Boy performed two songs during the show, televised live.

The concert had singers from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish.

Other A-listers like Beyonce, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and LL Cool J also joined in the Lady Gaga-curated online music concert.

See Performances Here:

https://twitter.com/MikeAdamOnAir/status/1251671134610866181?s=20

Watch The One World Together At Home Concert Here:

