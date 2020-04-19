Guests At Kyari’s Burial Asked To Stay Away From Aso Rock: Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the President Muhammadu Buhari, says there is nothing extraordinary about asking people who attended the burial of Abba Kyari to stay away from Aso Rock.

The late chief of staff to President who died of complications from COVID-19 on Friday was buried on Saturday at Gudu Cemetry in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

Reports emerged after the burial that some top government officials were asked to stay away from the presidential villa after they attended the burial.

Shehu in a tweet, said the action was in line with guidelines put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the Villa,” he said.

“This is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control, @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health. You do these things to stop the spread of #Coronavirus.

“For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new to this.”