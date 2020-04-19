OAP Dotun Reacts To Ladies Going Unclad On Live Video (Photo)

Popular Nigerian media personality, Dotun has reacted to the increasing numbers of ladies going unclad in celebrities’ live video feed.

The media personality also described the actions of celebrities who encourage such acts as disgusting.

Dotun also pointed out that it is becoming unbearable for him as he pointed out that such acts are now appearing demeaning to the ladies.

Sharing on Instagram, Dotun wrote in part: “We are all not saints and if you must sin differently, why the extreme show of indecency and misdemeanor…”

See His Post Here: