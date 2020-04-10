OAP Dotun Calls Out Governors For Suspending Lockdown For Easter

Popular media personality, Dotun, has reacted to the suspension of the lockdown order by some state governors for Christians to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday, the on-air personality wrote;

”Even in Israel that we know are Jesus’s guy guy are doing Passover in their houses… Nigeria, we just no get sense. You are opening churches and mosques. For what? Is Jesus complaining? can’t you do Passover in your house.”

This comes after music entertainer, Banky W also spoke against the decision made by the governors of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Kastina states to suspend the restriction on religious gatherings because of Easter and Jumat prayers.

Read Also: Banky W Slams Governors Who Suspended Social Distancing For Easter

See the tweet below: