‘Avoid Fake News, Lockdown Hasn’t Been Lifted’ – Sanwo-Olu Warns Lagosians

By Amaka Odozi

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.Obi...
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has advised state governors against relaxing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread...
General NewsValerie Oke - 0

Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of...
News FeedAmaka Odozi - 0

Bobrisky Hails His Surgeon For Doing A Perfect Job On His Body

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media space to jail his...
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients...
Amaka Odozi

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the lockdown order in the state has not been lifted.

The governor advised residents to remain indoors.

In his words;

“The true meaning of #GoodFriday and #Easter is the power of sacrifice. This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of #COVID19. Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted. 

“The Federal Government has announced a public holiday, do spend time with your loved ones AT HOME. We are thankful for technology, I will be worshipping virtually with my family on #Easter  Sunday. Kindly say a prayer for all our health workers.”

Read Also:COVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration

