‘Avoid Fake News, Lockdown Hasn’t Been Lifted’ – Sanwo-Olu Warns Lagosians

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the lockdown order in the state has not been lifted.

The governor advised residents to remain indoors.

In his words;

“The true meaning of #GoodFriday and #Easter is the power of sacrifice. This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of #COVID19. Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted.

“The Federal Government has announced a public holiday, do spend time with your loved ones AT HOME. We are thankful for technology, I will be worshipping virtually with my family on #Easter Sunday. Kindly say a prayer for all our health workers.”

Read Also:COVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration