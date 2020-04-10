‘Avoid Fake News, Lockdown Hasn’t Been Lifted’ – Sanwo-Olu Warns Lagosians

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the lockdown order in the state has not been lifted.
The governor advised residents to remain indoors.
In his words;
“The true meaning of #GoodFriday and #Easter is the power of sacrifice. This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of #COVID19. Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted.
“The Federal Government has announced a public holiday, do spend time with your loved ones AT HOME. We are thankful for technology, I will be worshipping virtually with my family on #Easter Sunday. Kindly say a prayer for all our health workers.”
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 10, 2020
Well done lagos governor . you are next for president 2023. God bless you sir