Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ Now Most Streamed African Album On Spotify

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has bagged himself a new title courtesy of his latest album, African Giant.

The album has now become the most-streamed African album on Spotify, with over 200 million streams to its credit.

This makes it the first African album to achieve such feat on the online streaming platform. The body of work was released in 2019 after a drama the artiste stirred up following his Coachella call-up.

He had lamented that his name was written in small fonts, whereas he was an African Giant. An act that birthed the album.