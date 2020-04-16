Entertainment

Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ Now Most Streamed African Album On Spotify

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘I Miss Fighting’ – Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye

Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused her to miss fighting.In an interview with Channels Television,...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 407

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in the country.NCDC said the new cases...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 1

Lockdown: Pay Relief Funds To Households Through BVN, Tinubu Tells FG

‌Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the best way relief funds can be given to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 16th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigerian Governors Back...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Burna Boy
Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has bagged himself a new title courtesy of his latest album, African Giant.

The album has now become the most-streamed African album on Spotify, with over 200 million streams to its credit.

This makes it the first African album to achieve such feat on the online streaming platform. The body of work was released in 2019 after a drama the artiste stirred up following his Coachella call-up.

READ ALSO – Burna Boy Speaks On Lockdown With American Rapper, Diddy (Video)

He had lamented that his name was written in small fonts, whereas he was an African Giant. An act that birthed the album.

Previous articleAkpororo’s Twin Babies Get Celebrated As They Turn Two (Photo)
Next articleFRSC Sanctions Officers In Viral Video
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Actor, Adeniyi Johnson Blasts Men Who Maltreat Their Wives

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has taken to his social media space to criticize men that complain and maltreat about their wives.Information Nigeria recalls the...
Read more

Bobrisky Mocks People Begging For Giveaway; Recounts When He Had Nothing

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to reminisce those days when he was still using pure water as fake breasts.The crossdresser shared the...
Read more

Yul Edochie Reveals Inspiration Behind His Name

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie reveals that his father named him after a Russian actor, Yul Brynner.Read Also: Yul Edochie Slams Lagos Govt For Prosecuting Funke...
Read more

Toyin Abraham Tells Nigerians To Stop Judging People For Their Past Mistakes

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has advised Nigerians to stop people for their past mistakes.Speaking via her official Instagram page, the screen diva said since...
Read more
- Advertisement -