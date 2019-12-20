Lady Gaga Reveals She Can’t Remember Last Time She Bathed

American singer Lady Gaga has shared a shocking secret about herself and Twitter is having a field day.
According to the award-winning singer and actress, she can not remember the last time she took her bath.
In her words;
”#LG6 my assistant: when’s the last time you bathed me: i don’t remember”
Many of her followers online have since taken to her comment section to share their thoughts on the information released by the actress.
One person tweeted at her saying; ‘WHAT THE FVCK IS THIS SUPPOSED TO MEAN JUST RELEASE THE DAMN ALBUM.”
Another wrote;
‘Yeah we’re impeaching you next’