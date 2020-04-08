Rema Is Bigger Than Drake, He Will Revive Beyonce’s Career — Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has declared that mavin act, Rema is actually bigger than American singer, Drake and would soon revive Beyonce’s musical career.

She made the comment via her official social media page following an uproar that the duo of Rema and Drake now have a song together.

She wrote:

“So what if @heisrema REMA has a song with @Drake? Drake is my boy, even inspired my son @Rixhkjtmusic in that “11am” track.

“REMA is actually bigger than Drake.

“Wake up people, I’ve done music journalism and publicity too long. Rema will soon revive Beyonce’s career.”