Taylor Swift Cancels 2020 Shows, Sends Message To Fans (Photo)

American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, has cancelled all of her 2020 live appearances and performances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shows cancelled include “Lover Fest East” and “Lover Fest West” which will now happen in 2021.

An official statement from Taylor reads: “Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community, and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority.

“Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period.

“With many events throughout the world already cancelLed, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.”

See Her Post Here: