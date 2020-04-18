Italian Serie A To Resume In Late May – Italian FA Chief Gabriele Gravina

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Friday that club matches should resume “in late May, early June”, saying those advocating cancellation of the season “dislike football, or Italians”.

The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, said it would take three weeks to prepare after the end of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, currently scheduled for May 4.

“So at the end of May, early June, we can start,” he told Italian radio on Friday.

“Those who talk today about cancelling the season do not like football or Italians because they take away hope for the future and for recovery,” Gravina said.

“There will be a monitoring period to guarantee that all those taking part are free of the virus. If they are all negative, there is no problem of distancing or contagion,” said Gravina.