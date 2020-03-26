Ireti Doyle Ignores Husband’s 60th Birthday

Popular veteran Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle has ignored her husband, Patrick Doyle as he marked his 60th birthday.

Patrick turned 60 on Monday and Ireti ignored this as she did not put up any post to celebrate him on this day.

Read Also: “I screwed up” Patrick Doyle publicly begs wife, Ireti Doyle

Ireti, however, celebrated her colleague Michelle Dede who share the same date with her husband.

Recall in 2017, the actress walked out of her marriage over undisclosed allegations. In March 2019, Patrick publicly reaffirmed his love for his wife Ireti after what he described as a moment he failed in his duties as a husband and father.

“As usual, she has with compassion released me from the dog house and reinstate me as Master of the house,” he added

Ireti, however, ignored the apology and maintained a stoic silence over her reconciliation with husband.