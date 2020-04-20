Ice Prince Condemns His Colleagues For Paying Ladies To Go Unclad On Live Video

Popular rapper, Ice Prince has spoken against the way some of his colleagues pay ladies to dance unclad on their Instagram live video.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the singer pleaded with his colleagues to take caution as he noted that his son sometimes plays with his mother’s phone, and he might accidentally get exposed to the indecent acts.

His tweet reads;

“All these my guys that are letting girls twerk with Sex toys on their IG Live… Pls na my G, I have a son that is not even 10yrs old yet.. sometimes he plays with his Mummy’s phone and you never know what app his finger might press on that phone !!!!

The Dancing is cool but some of them are literally Phucking themselves on your Live 🤦🏾‍♂️ Why TF ???

To think that you are even giving away money on this internet to these girls to act a fool my guy…. You weak me gan 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ i am Flabawhelmed and overgasted !!!!!!!!”

See the screenshot of the tweets below: