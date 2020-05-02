Boris Johnson, Fiancee Name Son After Doctors Who Saved PM’s Life

Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson and fiancee, Carrie Symonds, on Saturday revealed they had named their newborn son after their grandfathers and the hospital doctors who treated the British prime minister for COVID-19.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born on Wednesday, just days after his father returned to work following several weeks recuperating from the virus and a spell in intensive care.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Ms Symonds said the baby was named after the prime minister’s grandfather, Wilfred, and her grandfather, Lawrie.

She said he was also named after the two doctors, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart, who saved Mr Johnson’s life when he was in intensive care with coronavirus last month.