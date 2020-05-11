Real Betis Goalkeeper, Joel Robles Tests Positive For Coronavirus (Video)

Joel Robles has tested positive for coronavirus but is not experiencing any symptoms, the Real Betis and former Everton goalkeeper has announced.
The 29-year-old Spaniard confirmed his result in a video posted to Instagram, where he appeared to be in good health and was wearing a Betis shirt.
Robles said in his video message: “Hello everyone, I wanted to confirm my positive test for coronavirus.”
READ ALSO – Barcelona Back To Winnings Ways With Hard-Fought Victory Over Real Betis
“I am asymptomatic and have had no symptoms or discomfort in the past few weeks. I will keep training at home under the instructions of the medical service…” He said in another part of the video.
Watch The Video Here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAvnMVD5YT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
(Source)