Sanwo-Olu Holds Meeting With Religious Leaders; Calls For Prayers Against COVID-19

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu held a virtual meeting with religious leaders in the state on government efforts since the state recorded its index case to date.

This was made public via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the state government.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has held a virtual meeting with Religious Leaders, as part of efforts towards curbing the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos.

“The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State Branch, Apostle (Prof.) Alexander Bamgbola, promised that the Christian leaders will continue to support the efforts of LASG in sensitising and enlightening their followers on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheik (Engr.) Suleiman Abu-Nolla, described this period as a time of collective survival when the government and religious leaders must work hand-in-hand to ensure the survival of all.

