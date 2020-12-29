Gay Activist Ayo Celebrates One Year Anniversary With His Lover

Nigerian gay activist, Ayo, took to his Instagram feed on Monday to celebrate his one-year anniversary with his partner, Obafemi Ogundairo.

The young man posted a loved-up video along with a message for his lover.

In the lengthy write-up made available on social media, Ayo openly declared his love for his partner as he hoped that someday same-sex marriage would be legalised in Nigeria.

His post reads;

“1years of been together,you stand by me

Obafemi ogundairo…ifeemi enii bii okan Mii

Ayaa miii owon…our love is Priceless…..

G- GOD

A- ADORE

Y- YOU

Every message is like a smile every word is like a kiss but when you touch me remember this my life is full with happiness cuz it takes a minute to have a crush,an hour to like someone,and a day to love someone,but it takes a lifetime to forget someone….i don’t care how many lips you have kissed how many shoulders you’ve embraced and how many times you’ve say i love you all i care about is being the last…. Even when there

Is nothing, you make me know that True love still exist

To the extent we make vow to be together for poorer for richer..

Every rainbow family needs loves,caring and affection to live on earth…we deserve every fundamental rights to live happily ever after.

We don’t need to travel overseas to get married

Nigeria is our country ?? I pray our love get stronger and stronger everyday…we are meant for each other… We bless our Union in the name of the Father, of the son,and the holy Spirit.

I love you Obafemi”

See screenshot of the post below: