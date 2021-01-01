BREAKING: Sowore, Others Arrested In Abuja

The publisher of the Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has been reportedly arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Recall that some days ago, the former Presidential candidate during the 2019 elections raised alarm over plans to have him arrested again.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters on Friday morning, policemen suspected to be with the Rapid Response Squad stormed Gudu junction in Abuja and went away with the activist.

As at the time of filing in this report, the reason for his arrest is yet to be ascertained.