Man Pronounced Dead Shares Testimony Of ‘God’s Mercy’

A young man has shared a testimony of how he was ”pronounced dead” some years ago but is now healthy and living life to the fullest.

The man took to his Twitter page on Jan 4 to celebrate the anniversary of the day he came back to life after being “pronounced dead”.

Papi Genco was sick for months. He shared a photo taken in July 2014 where he was looking emaciated due to his illness.

Sharing the photos, he wrote ;

Pronounced dead on January 4th 2015.

1st frame : July 2014

The others : GOD’S MERCY

WHAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST!!!

See more photos of the young man below ;

