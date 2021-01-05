No Room For Fake Friendships In 2021 – Actress Onyii Alexx

Nollywood actress, Onyii Alexx, is no longer in the mood for fake friendships and she is out to let everyone know this.

The movie star shared via her Snapchat account that the year 2021 is the year to support only those friends who support you in return.

She also threw a shade at friends who gossip and backbite, saying that the gist is sweet until you are the topic of the gist.

In her words:

“2021 support who supports you…, love who loves you…, Dey for who Dey for you… No room for fake bitches in the name of friendship!! Remember the gist is sweet until you’re the gist..”

See her post below: