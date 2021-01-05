Having An Emotional Relationship With Someone Else Is As Bad As Cheating – Stella Damasus

Veteran Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus, has advised those who think that a sexual relationship and an emotional relationship are two different things on the evils of the former.

The movie star turned relationship counselor shared in a video that having an emotional relationship with someone else who is not your partner is just as bad as cheating.

An anonymous follower had sent a mail to the actress asking for advice on her predicament. She had started an emotional relationship with her pastor as a married woman but they were not intimate until the feelings began to grow deeper.

This shocked the movie star whose view is that emotional relationships should not be developed with a third party simply because of problems in a marriage.

Watch the full video below: