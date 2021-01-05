BBNaija’s Cee-C Turns Down N8M Deal From ‘Kayanmata’ Brand Based On Moral Grounds

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Cee-C recently shared that she said no to an eye-catching endorsement deal from a Kayanmata Company simply because it goes against her moral compass.

The reality TV star made it clear that she is not going to be part of the rat race for money. Cee-C then proceeded to call on brands that sell aphrodisiac, body enhancement pills and bleaching creams to take note and ensure that they do not approach her for such endorsements in future

In her words;

“Attention to all prospective brands/clients:

First of all, I want to thank all my past and current clients for their support and patronage. I must say that y’all have been a blessing to the Ceec brand. And for that I am eternally grateful.

Furthermore, as we begin the new year, I’d like to make a promise to prospective brands/clients, that I will work my ass off to ensure that your brands and businesses that I influence, succeed.

That being said, I MUST make something clear: It’s not a race to being the most endorsed, for me. I’m not trying to be the most endorsed. I like money, but I also like abiding to certain moral and ethical principles and standards that supersede money.

Therefore, to brands/businesses that have- and continue to- reach out to me to influence products such as Aphrodisiacs (i.e. Kayanmata), body enhancement pills and/or products, and bleaching creams and/or products.

Please be advised that I will not be influencing or supporting the aforementioned pills, creams or products and their likes. Not now, not ever, no matter the money offered.

Now that that’s out of the way, I want to wish us all a productive and prosperous new year.”

See her post below: