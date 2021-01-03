BBNaija’s Cee-C Dishes Out Important Life Advice

Ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Cynthia Nwadiora, alias Cee-C, has dished out an important life advice to her social media followers.

The reality TV star advised her followers to raise their standards by practicing self-respect because it would take them far in life.

Cee-C implied that relying solely on the use of flattery or other obsequious behavior in order to gain favor can only do so little.

In her words;

”Self-respect will take one to places that ass kissing never knew existed.”

Information Nigeria reported earlier that the reality TV star has denied being in a romantic relationship with the son of the former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Read Also: Cee-C Denies Being In Relationship With Son Of Former Imo State Governor

See her post below: