Cee-C Denies Being In Relationship With Son Of Former Imo State Governor

Ex-BBNaija contestant, Cee-C has denied being in a romantic relationship with the son of the former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The reality TV star maintained that they are just friends and nothing more. Fans suspected that the duo were an item after they were seen hanging out together.

In an attempt to lay rumors to rest, the reality TV star decided to set the records straight about her relationship with the young man.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cee-C wondered whether someone cannot spend time with their friend again as she called her fans to order.

See her post below: