Ogun Assembly Passes N338.6b Appropriation Bill

In preparation for 2021 fiscal year, the Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N338,610,943,021.86.

According to reports, N1bn was cut from the proposed budget cost.

The budget was passed in less than a month after it was presented by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, during the plenary on Tuesday at the Assembly Complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, read the bill clause-by-clause before the members and was adopted.

The Speaker directed that the clean copy of the bill be sent to the governor for his assent.