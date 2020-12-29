Terrorists, Bandits Entering South-West through Oke-Ogun Area – Oyo Governor

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has raised the alarm that bandits are entering the country through some international borders in the Oke Ogun axis of the state.

He made this known speaking during a visit to the palace of the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi, where he met with traditional rulers from Oke Ogun Zone 1.

At the palace, the governor condemned the porous nature of the borders.

He noted that bandits from Mali have been entering Nigeria through the border in Saki unchecked and this has emboldened the criminals to steal and stay in the country.

The governor, however, said the state was able to tackle banditry with the establishment of Amotekun and the support of the traditional rulers and some other stakeholders in the state.

He said: “For instance, Saki shares an international border and it is more of an international issue because we have bandits all the way from Mali that are trying to cross. Once they gain entrance into anywhere they can operate, they will stay there.

“When we inaugurated Amotekun, you gave us your support. When some bandits went to the bush at Kishi, we were able to flush them out with all the efforts of all of us here.”