2023: I Still Have A Role To Play In Politics, Says Jimi Agbaje

Former Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has pointed out that he still has a role to play in politics in his state and Nigeria as a whole.

Agbaje who has been defeated twice by governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress, however, state that his political ambition is not at all cost.

He further stated that time and event would tell what political office he would be contesting for come 2023.

Also Read: I Never Said Orji Uzor Kalu Would Be Nigeria’s President In 2023 – T.B Joshua

“I remain in politics. My running for office is not at all cost. What role I will play is still very unclear but I believe I have a role to play in the politics of our country and of Lagos State,” Agbaje stated this while speaking on Arise TV.

Agbaje also stated that the PDP must get its home in order to have a successful outing in future elections.

“In what capacity, I believe time and event will tell. But I won’t stand here and tell you Jimi Agbaje is running for governor because it is not even on the table. But in any case, you’ve got to get the party in proper shape to be able to run an election and I’m not sure the party is in the right shape now,” he added.