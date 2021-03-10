Fernandes, Gundogan and the top 7 EPL players odds-on favourites to clinch PFA POTY award

The English Premier League has gotten a lot more interesting in the past couple of weeks even as we enter the final 10 gameweeks of the season. From the calamitous slump of defending Champions Liverpool to the slow but noticeable resurgence of relegation-threatened Fulham and West Brom — the Premier League has not failed to treat fans with load of surprises lately.

Notably, quite several players have been outstanding in the league up till now so much so that we can say they are valid candidates for the PFA Player of The Year award. So, here’s NetBet’s list of top seven Premier League players who are odds-on favourites for the prestigious accolade.

Bruno Fernandes

Love him, hate him, criticise him or praise him; Fernandes has without doubt been one of the very best players in the league this season. Not only has his immense goal contribution (16 goals and 10 assists in the league) positively impacted Manchester United’s run this season, the effect of his incredible mentality and leadership skills in Ole Solskjaer’s new-look side cannot just be overemphasised.

Provided United do not record a massive dip in form before the end of their campaign, the brilliant Portuguese midfielder is easily the best bet for the award.

IIkay Gundogan

The German midfield maestro enjoyed a fantastic run of form at some point this season that did draw him comparison to City legend Yaya Toure. He is practically held down that midfield role for the Citizens so much so that the long absence of Kevin De Bruyne was barely felt. With 11 goals and an assist to his name this term, he has undeniably got the numbers to compete with Fernandes for the award.

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne has got a decent chance to win the award in back-to-back seasons at the end of their campaign. Although injury has denied him action for a few games for City this term, he could get to increase his already decent numbers (3 goals and 11 assists) in the remaining games and should City – who yet lead by 11 points – eventually clinch the title, he would have a huge chance at bagging the accolade again.

Ruben Dias

The Portuguese center-back has been at the heart of Pep Guardiola side’s resurgence this season. He has proven to be the solution to their problematic center-half position and played a key role in their 21-game winning streak which was ended by the defeat to Man United on Sunday. He sure deserves a look-in for the POTY.

Harry Kane

The lethal Englishman has been frighteningly outstanding under Jose Mourinho this season. Currently, he is second with 16 (only behind Mohamed Salah who has 17) for most goals and undisputedly top for most assists with 13 in the league this season. But Tottenham’s rather unimpressive position on the log (provisionally 6th with 45 points) could be his Achilles heel.

Jack Grealish

The Aston Villa captain has continued to turn heads in the league this season, and you cannot actually rule him out completely in the race for the award. If only by the fact that same Villa who survived relegation fight last season by only one point are now well seated in the top-half of the table this season, you would agree that their star man deserves credit.

Phil Foden

Last but not the least is 20-year-old Foden, who has continued his stellar rise through the ranks at Man City this season. He has so far contributed six goals and three assists to the league leaders’ course. He still needs more to make good his chance at clinching the award, but he is one player you cannot just disparage in this race.

Is there anyone else not on this list you feel also has a good chance? Guess there are not many.

