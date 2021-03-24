“I’m so lucky & happy to have u as my woman” – Singer 2Face Idibia celebrates his wife, Annie on their 8th wedding anniversary

2face Idibia, who is one of the most successful and decorated music artists in Africa has celebrated his wife Annie Idibia on their 8th wedding anniversary saying how lucky he is to have her.

The legendary Nigerian singer who decided to celebrate their wedding anniversary today instead of yesterday expressed how lucky he is to have Annie Idibia as his woman.

According to him, he has seen how some people have mocked her for loving a guy like him but she has been there always for him all these 8yrs.

Adding that it hasn’t been easy for the past 8yrs and even though they started on very hard ground, today they have their little fortune that they are managing.