Last Minute Equaliser Gives Milan Advantage Against Man Utd

A last-minute equaliser gave AC Milan the advantage in the 1st-leg against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The visitors, Milan dominated the opening exchanges, however, United took the lead against the run of play in the second half after teenager Amad Diallo’s header beat Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

Milan also saw a wonderful equaliser from Ghanaian midfielder, Kesse ruled out by VAR.

United thought they had secured the victory, however, Milan defender, Simon Kjaer scored the equaliser in the 93rd minute.