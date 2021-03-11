City Return To Winning Ways, Hits Five Past Saints

Manchester City returned to winning ways with a thumping win over Southampton at the Ethad on Wednesday night.

This result moves them 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of city rival, Manchester United.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne both scored twice as City delivered an emphatic and instant response to their defeat in Sunday’s Manchester derby, which had ended a 21-game winning run.

De Bruyne’s early effort had been cancelled out by James Ward-Prowse’s penalty but goals from Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan secured City a two-goal advantage at half-time.

Second-half goals from Mahrez and De Bruyne – either side of a Che Adams strike for Southampton ensured victory for City.