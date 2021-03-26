You’re Stupid If You Treat Your Girlfriend Like A Queen — Reno Omokri

Nigerian author and former aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has tagged men who treat their girlfriends like queens as stupid.

In a new post sighted on the page of Reno Omokri, he stated that a woman can only be a queen to a man when they are legally married. He said men who convince their girlfriends they will treat them like a queen sound stupid.

“Dear men, You say you want to treat your girlfriend like the queen she is. Do you know how stupid you sound? A queen is a woman that is MARRIED to a king. Does that not tell you that it is only your wife you are meant to treat like a queen?”