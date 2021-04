Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality show star, Leo DaSilva, recently got people buzzing on social media after he mocked those who say that “Lagos has a master plan”.

He tweeted;

“Lagos has a master plan” but na still one road dey go from VI to Ajah for more than 2 decades because they wan collect toll

Lagos should be way better than this by now, if we are being honest. The greed is just too much.