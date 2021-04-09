Fernandes And Rashford Scores As Manchester United Defeats Granada

Manchester United moved into pole position to reach the Europa League semi-finals after victory away at Granada on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford goal in the first half and Bruno Fernandes goal in the second half gave United a 2-0 win at Granada, to give them two away goals and a strong advantage heading into next Thursday’s return leg at Old Trafford.

However, they will be without Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw for next week’s return game after they all picked up bookings during the course of the game.