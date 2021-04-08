Mbappe Double Secures Vital Win For PSG Against Bayern

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in a thrilling 3-2 win at holders Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

In what was a repeat of last season’s final, PSG came out victorious against a Bayern team without its main striker, Robert Lewandoski.

PSG raced into a 2-0 lead after just 28 minutes behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena as Neymar created goals for Mbappe and Marquinhos.

However, Bayern drew level with headed goals by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Mueller.

However, Mbappe showed his class with a superb second goal to give the visitors an advantage for the return leg in Paris.