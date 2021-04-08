Chelsea Earn Decisive Win Over Porto

Chelsea claimed a significant 2-0 win in its away leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto on Wednesday evening.

English pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell got the Blues’ goals on the night.

Also Read: Kevin De Bruyne Extends Contract With Man City

Both teams were playing in the unfamiliar Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where they will meet again next week, just with the home and away roles reversed.

Porto had their first-half chances but it took a moment of Mason Mount magic to open the scoring in the 32nd minute.

Defender, Ben Chilwell sealed the away advantage for Chelsea after catching Jesús Corona in possession and rounding Marchesín to slot into the unguarded net.