Imo Attack Meant To Destabilise Buhari’s Govt – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has blamed the recent attacks on security facilities in the state on aggrieved politicians.

He expressed that the aim of people behind the attacks was to destabilise his government and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He explained that security agencies have gathered intelligence on the sponsors of the thugs and their planning leading to the attack on government establishments on Monday.

“It is not only on my government, it is both on my government and the Federal Government. We have credible evidence leading to those who paid the hoodlums, where they met, and how they met. Security agencies are already working with this information,” he said.

“Some people are trying to sponsor a synchronise national crisis to bring the government of Muhammadu Buhari to disrepute, otherwise tell me why these things are happening at this time, particularly in Imo, APC state.

“People are sponsoring these people. Some of them already caught have made confessional statements. I am going to forward my report to the central government.”