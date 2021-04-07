Imo Attacks: FG Must Become Sincere, Nationalistic For Nigeria To Be Saved – Abaribe

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe has urged the Federal Government to be more sincere in handling the security affairs of the country.

Abaribe made this known while reacting to the recent attacks in Imo State.

He opined that if Nigeria is to be saved from implosion, then the government must become more nationalistic.

His assertion was contained in a statement released by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom.

“Time has come for sincerity and nationalistic approach by government to address the myriad of problems besetting the country, especially insecurity and poor management of the country’s diversity.

The time for a knee-jerk approach and fixated mindset in the investigation of criminal attacks by the security agencies has gone.

“It is not enough to be driven by a certain mindset, which has the tendency of foreclosing other probable leads and motives during investigations of very serious crimes like the ones we are currently experiencing.

“This time calls for deeper introspection and painstaking investigation by the relevant security agencies so that we nip these dangerous dimensions in the bud if the country must be rescued from falling off the cliff,” Senator Abaribe said.