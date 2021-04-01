Insecurity: Nobody Takes Buhari Seriously, Even Service Chiefs – Abaribe

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the nation’s security challenges.

He stated that nobody takes Buhari seriously not even the service chiefs.

Abaribe stated this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Why would we take him (President Muhammadu Buhari) seriously? Just the day after he had said we would no longer accept all these kidnappings, this would be the last, they kidnapped the last day.

“And those people are still there; those innocent Nigerians are still in captivity up till now. He always makes a statement.

“Every time these things happen, nothing happens. So it is obvious nobody takes him seriously with that. Even the military chiefs, I don’t think they bother themselves.

“This is about the umpteenth time that we are hearing the President giving a marching order. Throughout the Buratai time as the Chief of Army Staff, he was always giving marching orders so he has given just another one.”