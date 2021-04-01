Arrest Soludo’s attackers, Peter Obi tells security agents

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has condemned the attack on former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Charles Soludo and his orderlies on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Soludo’s home town, Isiofia, in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Obi called on security agents to fish out those who attacked Professor Soludo, who declared his intention to run for the Governorship seat in the state some weeks ago.

Obi expressed that “political violence should have no place in the democratic process in Anambra State.”

See his tweet below:

“The reported attack on Prof Charles Soludo in which some security agents were killed stands condemned. Political violence should have no place in the democratic process in Anambra State. The Ballot and not the Bullet should determine the outcome of our elections.

“Meantime, security needs to be stepped up, and the culprits fished out and prosecuted to serve as deterrents to copycats.”