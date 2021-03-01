$1.5bn For Port Harcourt Refinery Repairs A Waste, Says Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has criticised the federal government for approving $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Recall that on Wednesday, the federal executive council (FEC) approved $1.5 billion for the repair of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Reacting on Friday, Obi described the approval of $1.5 billion for the renovation of the refinery as “a huge waste.”

The former vice-presidential candidate expressed that the country is on life support and approving such a whopping amount to repair the refinery amounts to financial rascality.

“The news of the planned expenditure of a whopping $1.5 billion for Port Harcourt refinery repairs is worrisome to well-meaning Nigerians. In light of our precarious economic situation, it is a huge waste,” he said.