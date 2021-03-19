Nengi Is The Sweetest Human, Vee Says

BBNaija Lockdown season finalist, Victoria Adeyele, alias Vee, has described her co-star and friend, Nengi as the sweetest person ever.

The singer cum reality TV star also declared her love for the Bayelsa State-born former beauty queen via her official Twitter account on Friday.

Vee and Nengi developed a friendship while in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

On Nengi’s birthday, January 1st, the former London-based ‘Show’ crooner referred to the budding actress as her sister.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Vee Celebrates 1.2 Million Instagram Followers

“Happy 23rd birthday to my sister Ayibanengimote! You deserve all the good things in life. Mama Flora would be so proud of you. Everyday I see you maturing into a beautiful woman and I’m happy you’re receiving the love you deserve“, she wrote.

See her tweet below: