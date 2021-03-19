Nengi Is The Sweetest Human, Vee Says

By
Damilola Ayomide
BBNaija Lockdown season finalist, Victoria Adeyele, alias Vee, has described her co-star and friend, Nengi as the sweetest person ever.

The singer cum reality TV star also declared her love for the Bayelsa State-born former beauty queen via her official Twitter account on Friday.

Vee and Nengi developed a friendship while in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

On Nengi’s birthday, January 1st, the former London-based ‘Show’ crooner referred to the budding actress as her sister.

Happy 23rd birthday to my sister Ayibanengimote! You deserve all the good things in life. Mama Flora would be so proud of you. Everyday I see you maturing into a beautiful woman and I’m happy you’re receiving the love you deserve“, she wrote.

See her tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

 

