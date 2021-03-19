DJ Cuppy Withdraws Lawsuit Against Israel DMW

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy has withdrawn the lawsuit filed against DMW member, Israel Afeare.

Taking to her Twitter page on Friday, the ‘Gelato’ crooner says that she no longer wants to proceed with the lawsuit following the public apology made by Israel.

The disc jockey also seized the opportunity to caution social media users on making unverified statements.

Her post reads:

“Update: Following the public apology of Isreal Afeare, I have decided to no longer proceed with the lawsuit and have instructed my lawyers accordingly. As social media users, I hope we can all learn from this, and ensure that we have valid facts before we speak on matters. 💕”

See her post below: