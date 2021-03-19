Pregnant Lady Tattoos Mayorkun’s Face On Her Stomach

An overzealous fan has inked the face of Mayorkun on her stomach. The unidentified pregnant lady has been acknowledged by the DMW artist.

The ‘Betty Butter’ crooner simply took to his Instagram Story to share her picture and he wrote thus:

“Yooo! Crazy”

Mayorkun is not the first Nigerian celebrity to be honored with a tattoo on the body of a fan. Information Nigeria recalls that controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has had his fair share of the trend, with female fans getting a tattoo of his full face on different parts of their bodies.

The self-proclaimed Male Barbie rewarded them with millions of naira and a sponsored trip to Dubai.

Other celebrities include BBNaija’s Ka3na and actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

See Mayorkun’s post below: