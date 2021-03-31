‘APC Is Divided’ — Buba Galadima Speaks On 2023 Presidential Election

Elder statesman, Buba Galadima has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is divided, saying the differences are irreconcilable.

Galadima stated this when he featured on AIT’s ‘Focus Nigeria’ programme on Wednesday.

He spoke about the ability of the ruling party to reach a consensus on its candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Galadima expressed that members of the APC have segregated themselves into groups that would only support one of their members to become president in 2023.

“The APC is divided into three major groups, in fact, three and a half. Seven, seven, five governors. They don’t see eye to eye. Each of the groups would rather support a fellow to be president of Nigeria than to allow the other group to be,” he said.

“So, we’re watching them. And it’s God that is catching them. Because if you allow them to be together, it will be difficult for you to take government from them. That is why they’re busy recruiting new people all over and distancing themselves from their own original comrades.

“There was a written agreement between four people, two from the north, two from the south-west. They have agreed to help each other.

“There was that written agreement and an agreement is an agreement, whether written or not, it must be respected, or else you invite the wrath of God.

“Whether the other people from south-west can win or not, these people from this part of the country must support them. That is the agreement.”

Galadima stated that, unlike the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is capable of reaching an agreement.

“So if PDP has any problem, it is one percent of what is buried in the APC. They can sit down and agree over a cup of tea, but the APC can never sit down in an ocean and agree on who should be the candidate. I am telling you the differences are irreconcilable because I should know,” he said.