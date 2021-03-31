Actress Uche Ebere Slams BBNaija’s Lilo For Saying Men Don’t Like Good Girls

Nigerian actress, Uche Ebere has knocked former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Lilo for her statement that men don’t like good girls.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star made the controversial statement via her Twitter account.

“I’ve come to realize that men don’t like good girls. Be a bitch! They gonna chase you”, she tweeted.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ebere slammed the dietitian for encouraging women to pretend to be who they are not just to appeal to men.

The actress added that women should be good because they want to be and not because they want the attention of men.

See her post below: