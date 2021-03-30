Men Don’t Like Good Girls – BBNaija’s Lilo

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Lilo Aderogba, alias Lilo has said that men don’t like good girls.

The reality TV star cum dietitian took to her Twitter page to state this.

According to the 24-year-old Osun State-born dietitian, she arrived at the conclusion after some of her encounters with men.

“I’ve come to realize that men don’t like good girls. Be a bitch! They gonna chase you“, she tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star was surprised with a bouquet of flowers on her birthday by her co-star and first runner-up of the show, Dorathy Bachor.

See her tweet below: